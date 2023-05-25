Another child dies after abuse from parents in Limpopo

Johannesburg - Another minor has died, this time in Hlogotlou. Limpopo police arrested a couple aged 31 and 35 following the death of an 8-year-old girl at Mogaung village in Sekhukhune District on May 24. Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said it was alleged that the deceased was staying with her stepmother and biological father.

“It is reported that the community members around the area of the couple’s household became aware of the situation that the victim was living under, whereby she was physically being abused by her parents. “It is reported that on May 24, a good Samaritan approached the family following suspicions of a serious incident that occurred to the victim, and through intelligence gathered, it was found that the victim was seriously injured from being physically assaulted,” said Ledwaba. Ledwaba said members of the community sought medical assistance, and the victim was rushed by an ambulance to the nearest hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police are investigating a case of murder with two counts of contravention of the Immigration Act. The suspects are due to appear before Nebo Magistrate’s Court on May 26. Police investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, in the Free State, a man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend over money. Thabang Patrick Lehahla, 24, was handed down 27 years and six months of direct imprisonment for the murder of Tshepiso Innocentia Molupe, 20. SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Josephine Rani, said last May, Lehahla arrived home drunk, and a fight over money ensued between the couple.

“He assaulted the 7-month-pregnant girlfriend with his hands, a broom stick, and stabbed her with a sharp object. “On the same day, at about 13:45, Thabang’s mother arrived from church and found the deceased lying on the floor, not responding. “She then contacted the ambulance as well as the SAPS, and Tshepiso was declared dead by the emergency services. The accused had already fled the scene, with no leads on his whereabouts,” said Rani.

Rani said through the work of Detective Warrant Officer Rodger Kirkpatrick’s thorough investigation, the accused was traced and arrested on the same day at a house nearby. The Fezile Dabi District Commissioner, Major-General Moses Makubo, said “gender-based violence is a social injustice, killing innocent women and children. “I condemn it in the strongest possible way. I want to thank the investigating officer for his exceptional work ethics, which contributed to the gears of the justice system turning to secure the successful prosecution of the accused,” said Makubo.