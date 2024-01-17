Another DA leader calls it quits ahead of elections

The DA has lost yet another member on its long list of former members who have quit the party. On Tuesday, the DA lost its member of the provincial legislature and now former shadow MEC of education, Khume Ramulifho, who has left the party and defected to Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi party.

Ramulifho, who has been with the DA for more than 12 years, said he believed that his new party will be an ideal home as it was founded on the ethos of unity in purpose. He said the decision to part with the blue party was not an easy one as he had built solid relationship within and outside the party. “This morning, I resigned as a member of the DA and as a member of the provincial legislature, in Gauteng. Yet I forever remain committed to building the South Africa we all deserve.

“This decision was not an easy one. I have built relationships with so many patriotic South Africans over the past 25 years. “Thus far, I can proudly say that I have given my best in serving the people of this country. My commitment to improve the lives of our people and build a prosperous country remains unchanged,” he said. He was grateful for the opportunities that have come his way through being part of the second biggest political party in the country, he said.

Playing an active role in 10 elections, developing the party’s youth structure and serving in the provincial legislature were some of his proudest moments, he added. “I am grateful to my colleagues, activists, staff and public representatives. Some of you remain like family. “Ultimately, there are many South Africans who want to see unity in purpose, and I strongly believe that Rise Mzansi is able to unite South Africans behind building the South Africa we all deserve, the kind of South Africa that the Constitution says it is our right to have.

“I will continue to fight for the people of South Africa. I believe that South Africa has the potential to succeed. We need to instil a culture of accountability and taking responsibility and for more people to be involved in decision-making,” he said. Rise Mzansi national chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokopa said the recently registered party is excited to have a leader of the calibre of Ramulifho joining its ranks. “On behalf of Rise Mzansi and the national leadership collective, I warmly welcome Khume to the organisation, and I look forward to working with him as we work to build the South Africa we deserve,” Ramokgopa said.