Joe Mojapelo, Ekurhuleni’s chief operations officer, is being audited for irregularities. Mandisa Ledwaba

A more than R40million looting scandal in the City of Ekurhuleni, which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) uncovered, has landed another city executive in hot water over alleged maladministration. Lesiba Joe Mojapelo, the city’s chief operations officer, was implicated in the report for alleged improper deviations, in which one supposedly undeserving company netted a cool R4million.

Yesterday, Mojapelo said the SIU had not made any adverse findings against him, saying the graft-probing agency found only against the deviations he made, which he said were approved by the city manager, the accounting officer and council, “as required by law”.

“I don’t have the authority and didn’t approve the said deviation. Be that as it may, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the deviation; it was done in terms of Municipal Finances Management Act and supply chain regulations. We will comment in detail in due course,” Mojapelo said.

This follows the suspension of the city’s chief financial officer, Gugu Malaza, in October after she allegedly failed to disclose the circumstances of her dismissal - alleged procurement and financial irregularities - from the SABC in 2014, before being appointed by Ekurhuleni in March 2017.

Malaza has repeatedly denied these allegations and is undergoing a disciplinary hearing commissioned by Ekurhuleni.

The SIU report, which The Star has seen, exposed blatant looting, in which service providers lied about their work experience, produced fake tax clearance certificates and received payments for services not rendered from 2008 until 2011. The report was tabled in what sources described as a heated council meeting on Thursday, where non-council members - including reporters and interpreters - were asked to leave.

The SIU said it would be compiling evidence for disciplinary proceedings to be instituted against Mojapelo.

“Council had a discussion on whether the COO had misled council on the reasons for the unjustified deviation; the opposition parties were of the opinion that he had However, the report indicates that proper council processes were followed,” the city said.

The report recommended that 17 companies involved in these irregularities should be blacklisted by the National Treasury.

The SIU said 20 criminal cases of corruption and fraud against officials and services providers were referred to police. Ekurhuleni said “a number of officials have been disciplined and charges laid against them”.

Phillip de Lange, leader of the official opposition DA, said the party had warned the council about both Malaza and Mojapelo, but that the ANC used its majority in 2017 to force both appointments through.