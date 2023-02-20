Another Ekurhuleni road, lower Main Reef Road, closed due to sinkhole

Johannesburg - The City of Ekurhuleni has informed road users that a portion of Lower Main Reef Road is temporarily closed at the Stanhope Road intersection in Wychwood going towards Heriotdale due to a sinkhole that has developed in the area. The city said the road closure is a precautionary measure to allow the authorities to attend to the sinkhole.

“The extent of the damage and the severity of the sinkhole is not yet known, except for visible caving in and a hole that extends to the side of the road,” the city’s spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini said. Earlier on Monday, the City of Ekurhuleni appealed to motorists to use alternative routes from the intersection of Main Reef and Pretoria Road, Boksburg, following a sinkhole that has developed on Rondebult Road. Lower Main Reef Road in Wychwood is closed to the public due to the instability of the surface. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni. MMC for Transport Planning, alderman Mabekenyane Thamahane, urged the public to use alternative routes in the meantime.