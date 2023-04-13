Mpumalanga police are searching for a “Facebook rapist” who allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl.

The Ntunda teen was catfished and raped recently in bushes in Mgobodi on Easter Sunday, allegedly by a man she had met on Facebook. The victim had received a friend request from the suspect and, after accepting the invitation, their friendship was taken to another level. They started chatting on Facebook in February 2023 and, eventually, arranged a date for Easter Sunday.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the victim alleged that her male friend requested her to arrive at Mgobodi after 7pm. The victim reportedly took a taxi and while on her way, they communicated. Her male friend assured her that he would be there to meet her at the bus shelter. She arrived at Mgobodi at around 8pm but could not find him. Instead, somebody else approached her and said they were there to fetch her.

“It was during this time when she noticed that something was not right, especially when the guy directed her to the nearest bushes,” Mohlala said. “Out of suspicion, she asked why she was led to the bush, but she was informed that it was a short cut to her friend's residence. Whilst in the bushes, she was instructed to undress. The suspect raped her before robbing her of her cellphone and leaving her stranded,” said Mohlala. The man’s voice sounded just like her Facebook friend’s voice, making her believe they were the same person.