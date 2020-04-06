Another Gauteng school goes up in flames

Johannesburg - Another Gauteng school has gone up in flames two weeks after Parkview Junior School in Joburg also burnt down. The administration block at Amogelang Secondary School in Soshanguve, Tshwane, burnt down in the early hours of Monday and items such as files, photo copy machines, computers and printers were destroyed. It's believed that there had been a break-in prior to the fire as some doors and locks at the school were broken. Gauteng Department of Education's Steve Mabona said information at their disposal was that residents heard a loud sound which sounded like an explosive coming from the school. Subsequently to the loud sound, fire erupted in the administration block and fire fighters were called.

"The fire fighters attended the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately the Administration Block was burnt down. Sadly, there was nothing to salvage from this unfortunate incident.

"The fire destroyed files, photo copy machines, computers, printers, and other items. Fortunately nutrition and learners scripts were stored somewhere else and as such were not lost in the fire.

Mabona said the value of the loss was yet to be determined.

"The fire department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of fire. Police were also on scene and are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident," he said.

The school has a security guard employed by the department but was not there at the time of the fire.

“We will never get tired to appeal to anyone who might have information on this unfortunate act to share same with the police. It is disappointing that, yet another school has been destroyed by fire," Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said.

Two weeks ago, fire razed the school hall at Parkview Junior School in the early hours of thea morning too.

The hall, learner support classroom and the equipment storeroom were destroyed.

Mabona said at the time that an overhead projector, musical instruments including a piano that was 103 years old; 300 hundred chairs and the entire stock in the storeroom were destroyed.

