Johannesburg - A school in Sebokeng, Vaal went up in flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning just before pupils were to arrive for their 2020 academic year.
Khutlo-Tharo Secondary is the second school to go up in flames in January after Tokelo High School in Evaton was set alight at the beginning of the year.
The fires comes at the time that the Gauteng Department of Education is battling to place pupils in school due to lack of space.
According to Brigadier Mathapelo Peters of the Gauteng Police, a caretaker at Khutlo-Tharo alerted them that the school was on fire.
"We were alerted after 3am but we don't know what time the fire started. There was no one at the school when the fire started and the caretaker said he was also alerted by someone.