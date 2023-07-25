Another health scare hits Royal Zulu household

Johannesburg – Another health scare has hit the Zulu royal household after reports emerged that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, adviser to Zulu monarch King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has been hospitalised. However, his office has issued a statement allaying the fears of concerned people after it emerged that the former IFP leader was not in a critical condition after news reports suggested that he was.

Responding to media queries following a Daily News report, spokesperson for Buthelezi Liezl Van Der Merwe confirmed the hospitalisation of Buthelezi as being a routine check-up and not something serious. “Prince Buthelezi was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain. He underwent a small procedure for back pain management. “Although he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery,” the spokesperson said.

Media reports on Monday indicated that the 95-year-old stalwart was critically ill and had not been able to talk properly. However, Van Der Merwe has denied these reports, saying the back pain was due to Buthelezi’s old age and nothing more. Buthelezi was expected to be beside the king during his recent anti-gender-based violence campaign in Durban at the weekend but could not make it due to ill-health, according to media reports.

Buthelezi's health challenges come hot on the heels of a reported health scare affecting King Misuzulu, who earlier this month was reported to have been hospitalised in Swaziland. The king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, was forced to issue a statement to clear up a misunderstanding arising from Buthelezi’s exaggerated utterances on the nature of King Misuzulu’s health following more reports of critical health conditions within the royal household. Prince Africa said it was not true that the King had been hospitalised in eSwatini.