Another night in custody for ‘blue light’ eight

Johannesburg - The eight "blue light brigade" assault suspects will continue to spend time in custody as they apply for bail. They will appear again in court today.

The suspects made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court yesterday; they seem to be of the view that they did not do anything wrong, and want the court to grant them bail of between R1 000 and R2 000. They allegedly assaulted three people who are attached to the military on the N1 highway in Johannesburg on July 2. They were recorded in a video taken by a civilian. The suspects face 12 charges including assault, malicious damage to property, discharging a firearm, contravening the Road Traffic Act, reckless and negligent driving, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The suspects are Shadrack Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Mofokeng, Harmans Ramokhonami, Phineas Boshielo, Churchill Mkhize, Lesibana Rambau and Moses Tshidada. Accused number 7, in his affidavit, said the State had a weak case against him. "I intend not to plead guilty to the charges against me; I submit that the State has a weak case against me; I am advised that the relevant consideration that the court would have when exercising its discretion as to what the interest of justice will require is set out in Section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Act, and that the State bears the onus to prove that the interest of justice warrants that bail be refused, and I remain in custody pending the outcome.

“I doubt that the State has taken a single step to investigate the charges against me. It appears to me that the decision to charge me is due to relentless pressure from the media and civil society. Any financial loss I may suffer from my detention, I submit that, with effect from July 10, 2023, I received a notice of suspension from my employer despite any representation that I should not be suspended. The suspension is with full salary," said accused number 7. Mampuru said he could not be kept in custody for a matter that was still under investigation. He said in the affidavit of the investigating officer that there was an allegation that the suspects did not abide by the Road Traffic Act. "I submit that this is based on speculation because I always abide by the traffic rules, and if I did not abide, I would have a string of charges and convictions for such, so the basis of these allegations is unfounded," said Mampuru.

He further said: "The allegation that we were the perpetrators on the date in question is a matter yet to be decided by the court. As far as I know, the offence took place on July 2, 2023, and since then, to date, I have never been positively identified by any of the complainants or stated the role I played." He asked for bail of R1 000. Accused 1, Kojoana, told the court on Monday that the VW Polo was driving too close to the main car as the convoy escorted Mashatile. He asked the court to release him on R2 000 bail; he said he was not a flight risk.

"We stopped the VW Polo because it came approaching from the back. There was a voice communication from the radio (commander) saying check that blue Polo. The car was driving on the third lane at a high speed; it came in between the convoy as we were driving in the fast lane. The VW was approaching the main car (Mashatile)," said Kojoana. State advocate Elize le Roux, reading an affidavit from the investigating officer, said that three of four people attached to the military who were off duty on the day of the assault and driving in the Polo were assaulted. The driver of the Polo, upon seeing a black car behind him, thought they were being hijacked. The affidavit read that the driver feared being hijacked and continued driving as he witnessed the car behind him and someone brandishing a firearm.

He also remembered being boxed in by two cars. One man banged the glass with a firearm, but he did not succeed. He then went to the back of the car, and the rear window shattered. The court also heard that "Mr Koen", who had shared the video, had received death threats and filed a charge of intimidation. He is one of the State witnesses who will testify when the trial starts. The court also heard that the damage to the car amounted to about R95 000, and the owners, in fear of their lives, were considering deregistering it.

Le Roux said the accused had failed to report the matter to their commander, and had complete disregard for the laws of the country. She said accused number five had twisted the facts and claimed that the victims were drunk and tried to flee. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the bail application was not yet finalised, and that the State intended to oppose it. Again yesterday, the suspects covered their faces with surgical masks, and civil society groups and some South Africans called for the court to unmask them.