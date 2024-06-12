Another postponement in the slain Nathaniel Julies trial

Brigette Harris, the mother of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies, is positive that justice will prevail in the murder trial after her son was allegedly killed by police. At the time of the tragic incident, Julies was 16. He was born with Down syndrome, and shot on August 26, 2020 near his home.

It is alleged that in an attempt to cover up the shooting, officers dumped Nathaniel's body at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he died soon afterwards. Three former police officers Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Voster Netshiongolo spent a short time in the dock at the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, sitting at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s court before the matter was postponed to July 25, 2024. The charges against the accused include murder, unlawful possession of ammunition, defeating the ends of justice, and perjury.

Speaking with journalists outside court, Harris said she is glad that everything is coming to a closure, saying that the trial will be finalised soon. “This has been a tough year for the family and myself as the mother. It is still sad for Nathaniel, his birthday is on June 29. We won’t be celebrating because it is a sad day,” said Harris. Asked what activities the family has planned to remember him, Harris said they plan to visit his gravesite with all his siblings, have a prayer session and speak to him then make lunch at home.

She said she missed him and he would have turned 20 years old. “I would have been proud of him, just seeing him growing up to be a young man with a moustache and all of those things young guys have. “I just pray to God that July will be the month when we finalise everything,” Harris said.