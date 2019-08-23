File picture: Dumisani Sibeko / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A Randfontein creche owner and one of her employees were taken in for questioning after a video emerged showing children being slapped at her daycare centre. Police are also looking for another employee believed to have also put hands on the children but has now gone awol.

Randfontein Police Station Commander Brigadier Mashole Manamela said the video was brought to their attention on Thursday.

In the video, he said, children can be seen being smacked.

"We immediately sent police officers to go and check. We also got parents of the three children in the video who said their children were assaulted at creche. They opened cases of assault common."

Manamela said after the cases were opened, they took in two suspects, the owner and one of the employees. He said another employee can't be found.



"The two were arrested but not put in the cells. They were questioned and investigations are continuing.

"After the video emerged, parents went to pull out their children from the creche and the Department of Social Development got involved. They went to check on among other things compliance."

This latest incident comes a few months after another West Rand creche also found itself in the middle of a storm following the emergence of videos in April, showing a worker hitting children at Ninnie's Neuron's Nursery.

The woman, Nellie Senwametsi was later arrested and charged with assault.

It was also found that the creche was operating illegally then shut down.

The Star