Anti-GNU MKP vows to ‘Africanise’ Constitution

Despite widespread uncertainties whether some of uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) heavyweights were going to be sworn in during Tuesday’s parliamentary proceeding, all 58 members of the party took the oath. The party’s MPs, and two from the ANC, including former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa; the MKP’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla; former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and the party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, were sworn in, in groups of five.

The swearing-in saw former EFF MPs Andile Mngxitama and Sipho Mbatha make a return to Parliament under the ticket of the MKP. Former public protector and EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane was present to witness her husband, David Skosana, take the oath, and Visvin Reddy, who is charged for inciting violence during the elections, was also sworn in. In February this year, Judge Hlophe was impeached as a top judge in the country after being found of gross misconduct following allegations of attempting to influence judicial decisions relating to Zuma.

Hlophe, who will be the leader of the official opposition since the establishment of the Government of National Unity (GNU), said his party regarded itself as the official opposition and would not be bullied by anyone. His party would be working hand in hand with the EFF, who were surpassed by the MKP after last month’s elections and relegated to fourth position. “We consider ourselves, the MKP, as the official opposition in the country because the official party, the DA, is now part of the GNU. “We are going to work very closely with other progressive parties in the opposition. I have in mind the EFF, the ATM and other progressive parties,” Hlophe said.

He made the statement on Tuesday while briefing the media after the swearing-in ceremony of MKP and ANC members who were not part of the first sitting of the National Assembly. Acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Goliath and National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza administered the swearing-in ceremony. Fifty-eight members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party, led by Dr John Hlophe, are sworn in as members of the National Assembly in the Good Hope Building at Parliament. They had informed Parliament that they would not be available to be sworn in with other elected members just over a week ago. At the time, the party had indicated that it was challenging the outcomes of the May 29 election. The MKP missed the group swearing-in ceremony that Parliament had on June 14 and 15. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers In spite of Zuma-Sambudla’s initial assertions that she was not interested in becoming an MP due to other pressing business matters, she was seen sworn in among the first batch of the MKP members who took part in the ceremony. After the swearing-in, she said she was proud to be ushering the new generation of the Zuma family into the National Assembly.

Her father was barred from being a member of Parliament by the Constitutional Court in recent weeks. However, Zuma-Sambudla said the 58 members would be waiting for instructions from her father as to what to do next. The MKP, through its caucus leader in Parliament, Hlophe, has promised to “Africanise” the country’s Constitution and its justice system.

Hlophe said that the MKP would play a prominent role alongside the ATM and EFF, who form part of the Progressive Caucus in Parliament. “As the MKP, we haven’t taken a position on the issue of Ramaphosa’s impeachment. But it is a serious issue that must be addressed because he has been getting away with it for far too long... “We are calling for the reinstatement of the Africanising of the law, according to which the land does not become the subject of private ownership. Look at the UK. The land in England belongs to the Queen. Everyone has a 99-year lease and they don’t even have a constitution for that land,” said Hlophe.