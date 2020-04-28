Anxious wait for word on reopening of schools

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Anxious parents and teachers will have to wait a while longer to find out what the plans for the schools system are amid the Covid-19 crisis. An announcement on schooling was expected on Monday but postponed at the last minute. While some universities have commenced with online classes and some schools using virtual lessons, the majority of schools are still waiting. They have to catch up on lessons via SABC TV channels and on radio. Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the briefing by ministers Angie Motshekga and Dr Blade Nzimande was postponed to later this week. “The postponement is necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are taken by the National Command Council later this week,” Mhlanga said.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the relaxation of some of the national lockdown rules from May 1. With some parents heading back to work, the decision on the reopening of schools was eagerly awaited.

Mhlanga said the department was tracking the Covid-19 infection rates. “Decisions on education are based on the assessment daily. Whatever criticism you level against the Department, keep in mind that we are dealing with a dangerous virus which has killed people already.

"We need to remember also that the department had never published a date for the reopening of schools. The anxiety is caused by fake news and leaked discussion documents,” Mhlanga said.

The documents showed the Gauteng Education Department’s catch-up plan for learners in the further education and training phase. The plan envisaged schools reopening on May 4 for matric candidates and June 3 for Grade 10s.

Among plans for catch-up were school camps, which would take up to 360 learners. At the camps, each learner would receive masks and hand gloves at the gate. They would also be offered hand sanitiser once inside.

Each block with 90 learners wouldn’t be allowed to move among the blocks and each class would accommodate 30 learners.

To enforce social distancing, the different groups would leave the venue per block at 15-minute intervals. Teachers would also enforce 1.5m distancing.

The residential camps would accommodate between 150 and 300 learners and have 10 classrooms.