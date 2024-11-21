Are Public Works officials on SKG Africa payroll?

NGOs, led by the Integrity Network and Abahlali Basemjondolo, have forcefully entered the offices of the Department of Public Works in Pretoria yesterday to demand the suspension of all tenders and contracts linked to SKG Africa and its owner, Jean du Plessis, pending an investigation. The protest follows serious complaints from various individuals, including MK Party’s Andile Mngxitama, who accused Du Plessis of corrupting the department through questionable contracts that have disproportionately benefited his company, SKG Africa.

Mngxitama alleged that Du Plessis has been using smaller black companies as fronts in his multimillion-rand empire. The protesters forcefully entered the offices of the Department of Public Works in Pretoria yesterday. Picture: Supplied A startling revelation came from private investigator Chris Stalts, who disclosed that evidence exists of Du Plessis’s clandestine connections to departmental officials, suggesting that these officials are actively covering up for him. Du Plessis is accused of orchestrating a syndicate where small black companies, lacking experience and a track record, suddenly receive lucrative tenders from the department. The actual power behind these companies is allegedly SKG Africa and Du Plessis himself.

A source within the department informed The Star that a BEE company could receive a tender worth millions, yet its director would often lack basic business knowledge. “She would live in a small house, not even have a driver’s license, but on paper, she’d be the director of a multimillion-rand company doing business with the government. It would be clear that something doesn’t add up, but Du Plessis and the small company still get the contract,” the source stated. Mngxitama has also complained with the Legal Aid Board’s Braamfontein office, claiming they are about to award a contract to Du Plessis at their Vereeniging offices.

Tensions escalated when departmental spokesperson, Thamsanqa Mchunu, refused to engage with the protesters or address the media. A departmental official refused to engage with the protesters or address the media. Picture: Supplied The protest gained momentum when Stalts presented a document alleging that Du Plessis and his companies had not been suspended from competing for tenders, despite a pending presidential proclamation to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Stalts pointed out that although Minister Dean Macpherson stated that Du Plessis was under investigation, it appeared to be business as usual for SKG Africa. Du Plessis is accused of capturing the department’s operations and using black faces to front for his empire.

The memorandum was received by DDG Adam Mthombeni, who acknowledged that 10 companies were under investigation but did not confirm whether SKG Africa was among them. The Integrity Network expressed concerns that Du Plessis has significant leverage within the department. “If it were anyone else, Minister Dean Macpherson would have suspended contracts immediately, and a comprehensive investigation would have taken place. But because of his race and influence within the department, there is no clear voice against corruption. We will return to the department with larger numbers until corruption and state capture cease,” the NGO stated.