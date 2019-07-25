File Picture

A court wants two men convicted on multiple rapes, robberies and a murder evaluated by psychiatrists to determine if they are a danger to society. The crimes committed by Mduduzi Mhlongo, 35, and Phillip Mlungu, 24, in Kagiso in the West Rand, were so “outrageous, disgusting and shameful” that a report on their fitness to ever return to society was required, the South Gauteng High Court said on Wednesday.

Acting Judge J Grant said he needed the psychiatrists’ report to determine if Mhlongo and Mlungu should spend the rest of their lives in jail.

“If they confirm that you are dangerous criminals, I may sentence you to an indefinite sentence. I am required to protect the society,” Judge Grant said.

Mhlongo and Mlungu were found guilty last month and the hearing on Wednesday was part of the pre-sentencing proceedings. Prisoners jailed for life become eligible for parole after 25 years, but those declared a danger to society can serve indefinite terms.

Such prisoners return before a judge after 25 years for a ruling on whether they should serve another life term.

The pair went on a violent crime spree in 2016 and 2017, where they targeted couples walking in secluded areas.

They would point a firearm at the couple before shooting the man and take turns raping his partner.

One of the men they killed was shot while on the ground, pleading with the pair to let him go. His girlfriend was dragged in to the veld and raped by the two.

Judge Grant found them guilty of rapes of six women, a count of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

“The extreme disregard for the rights of other people is astonishing,” Judge Grant said. “It is regrettable that in all of this you managed to kill one man. That is what makes murder the most serious crime. But following very closely to that is rape.

“You tried to take the dignity your victims. You harmed the most precious among us. How dare you? Our duty as men is to protect every woman amongst us. You violated all of that,” Judge Grant said.