'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought for botched cash heist where two cops were killed

Johannesburg - The Hawks are looking for three men believed to have been part of a gang of nine that was involved in a botched cash-in-transit heist that left two police officers and three suspects dead in Mahikeng. Pascal Wiseman Langu ,48, Tebo Phuthegolo, also known as Boitumelo Mashishi and Jabulani Andrew Sibisi alias Mkhulu ,53, are being sought for the March 5 incident. Two police officers, Warrant Officers Wynand Herbst and Grobler-Koonin were shot and killed by the suspects while responding to the incident. Three suspects, Tefo Motsewakhumo,27, from Mafikeng, Themba Hlatshwayo ,38, from Katlehong and Tshepho Mokoena, 37 from Orange farm were also killed in a shootout with the police. On that day, the Hawks as well as Special Task Force members responded to an armed robbery in progress at Mahikeng road near Itsoseng Township. According to the Hawks' Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, a group of heavily armed suspects allegedly including Langu, Phuthegol and Sibisi, used explosives to open the vault of a Fidelity armoured vehicle after shooting at it and forcing it to stop.

Mulaudzi said a shoot-out ensued with the responding team but that the suspects managed to escape the crime scene without any cash.

He said a wide-ranging search for the suspects was launched and Hawks members spotted one of the getaway vehicles, a white Ford Ranger double cab which they pursued.

" A shoot-out ensued and Warrant Officer Grobler-Koonin was fatally wounded. Later that afternoon intelligence was received regarding the sought suspects in a Toyota Quantum minibus allegedly driving from Mahikeng towards Coligny.

"The tracing team spotted the minibus at the Total Filling Station in Coligny. Upon seeing the police, the robbers opened fire and members retaliated. During the shoot-out Warrant Officer Wynand Herbst was fatally wounded and three of the six robbers inside the minibus were shot dead whilst three were apprehended."

Mulaudzi said Jabulani Yika, 38, from Heidelberg, Phahlane Ngubeni 47, from Katlehong, Musa Mkhabele 34, also from Katlehong, Neo Marule 38, from Mafikeng, Simpiwe Msibi 24 and Tafere Dimmissie 38, from Ethiopia were arrested.

They were charged with murder, attempted murder, the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.

They appeared in court April 24 and the case was postponed to May 15 for further investigations.

Mulaudzi warned the public not to approach the wanted suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous.

"Any member of the public who might be harbouring the wanted suspects is being warned to immediately desist from such as it is a criminal offence which could lead to them being charged as accessories of crime.

"We appeal to anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the sought suspects to contact Lieutenant Colonel Gert Serfontein on 071 481 3394 or Warrant Officer Trevor Shaw on 0826975873, alternatively to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or provide information via the SAPS MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous," he said.

The Star