Johannesburg - Members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Specialised Task Team spotted a white VW Polo on May 6 driving recklessly along Voortrekker Road in Kempton Park with rear number plates removed. According to Kelebogile Thepa, EMPD Spokesperson, while chasing the vehicle well into the CBD, the suspects pointed at the metro vehicle with firearms.

Tepa said the suspect’s vehicle lost control and came to a halt on the corner of Spitfire and Catalina Road, Rhodesfield, and was halted by a pole next to a vehicle dealership. "The EMPD officers retaliated, stopping the three suspects in their tracks, fatally wounding one suspect, one in a serious condition and taken to the hospital under police guard, while the other was arrested on the spot." Armed robbery leaves one suspect fatally wounded in Kempton park Ekurhuleni. Photo Supplied "Two firearms were recovered, and further investigation will reveal whether the firearms have been used in the commission of other offenses. While on the scene, a complainant emerged, alleging she was robbed of her cellphone by the same suspects earlier.

"Two cellphones were recovered in the possession of the suspects, one of which was identified as belonging to the woman." Tepa added that a case of armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, and reckless and negligent driving will be registered at the Kempton Park SAPS. "The prospects of additional charges are not ruled out, and the sterling work in halting criminals in their tracks is applauded by the EMPD," said Tepa.