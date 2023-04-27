Armed robbery suspect arrested at health centre after shoot-out with his victim

Johannesburg - An armed robbery suspect was nabbed at a health centre after a shoot-out with a victim on Wednesday. The Limpopo police announced that a 33-year-old man is receiving medical attention in a hospital under police guard after being shot by a man who was allegedly being robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at about 9.15am in the Makhado Crossing Mall parking bay under Vhembe District.

“It’s reported that the victim parked his motor vehicle at the parking bay intending to deposit money at the bank at the mall. Unexpectedly, the suspect approached, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded money in his possession,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Ledwaba added that the suspect managed to rob the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash then went to the victim’s vehicle to search for more money. “While he was searching the vehicle, the victim managed to take out his licensed firearm and shot the suspect in the upper body at close range, and an exchange of fire ensued. During the shoot-out, a motor vehicle was shot and damaged on the rear windscreen and front window,” he said.

According to the police, the victim was not shot at, but the suspect sustained severe gunshot wounds and was apparently bleeding heavily before managing to flee the scene in a white BMW. The Makhado police station opened an armed robbery case, and investigations immediately began, resulting in the team following up on information about the suspect at Bungeni Health Centre while he was seeking medical assistance, and placing him under arrest. The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major-General Jan Scheepers, commended the investigation team for their alertness and commitment, which enabled them to trace and subsequently apprehend the suspect.