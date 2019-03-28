Canoe Polo, also known as ‘Kayak Polo’ – is one of the over 80 competitive sporting codes that will be featured at this year’s Arnold Classic Africa. Picture: Supplied

With over 20 years in the industry, the SA Canoe Polo team will be attending #ACAfrica2019 for the very first time. They will be showcasing their boating and ball-handling skills, in a contact team sport where tactics and positional play are as important as the speed and fitness of the individual athletes.

Canoe Polo is an exciting, highly-paced sport for people who love ball sports and large bodies of water. Teamwork is especially important in this particular sport, because one cannot score a goal or defend against opponents without the help of their team members.

The equipment used to play Canoe Polo is highly specialised and consists of a Canoe Polo Kayak (the boat), a paddle, a full-face mask helmet, a life jacket and a ball. This sport can be played in any body of water; a dam,a river, the sea or a swimming pool that’s big enough to fit a Polo Pitch.

Just like many team-sports, the whole purpose of the game is to score more goals than the opponent, while preventing them from scoring against you. The winner is usually the team that’s better skilled, works better together and those who managed to outsmart the other team in strategy on attack and defense.

According to players of the sport, the most challenging aspect of it is having to “Eskimo roll” – a tactic that requires you to roll back up after having fallen over.

Jan Bezuidenhout, Gauteng Canoe Polo Chairman, explained that the sport is a family sport where both young and old can compete against each other or play together.

“What’s unique about this sport is that ladies can play against men, young play against old due to the fact that this is a very strategic thinking sport,” he said.

“It means so much to us to be part of the Arnold Classic Africa this year, because we have been battling to get exposure, and ACA is just the platform that will take us to the next level.”

In partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), City of Jo’burg, Crawford College and Gentle Giant Promotions, Arnold Classic Africa affords athletes the opportunity to compete in an international competition, against participants from all continents, in Africa.

Like its global counterparts, the African rendition embraces numerous sporting codes and promotes these through demonstrations, contests, record attempts and sports celebrities over three days each May.

** SA Canoe Polo is being played in Gauteng, KZN, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Every second year they compete as a national team at the African Championships to qualify for the following year of the World Championships.

The national teams are selected at the SA Canoe Polo Championships every year.

To qualify to compete at the SA Championships, a team needs to have conquered their in-province competitions.

Gauteng has the biggest union and is also growing the fastest of all the other provinces.

SA Canoe Polo will be competing at #ACAfrica on the weekend of May 17-19.

Visit http://arnoldclassicafrica.com for more information and a link from which to buy tickets.