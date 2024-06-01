Calls are mounting for the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC’s) commissioner, Janet Love, to be arrested for her alleged involvement in vote rigging. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma, wants Love to be detained.

The MKP last night told journalists that it rejected the election results and insisted on a recount. “Janet Love must be arrested. We refuse to allow the elections to let Janet Love do what she did in the DRC election,” said Zuma-Sambudla. In April, the MKP accused Love of bias and misconduct after she publicly declared that Zuma wouldn’t be qualified to participate in the parliamentary elections.

In the past, Love has been accused of vote rigging in the DRC election by opposition candidates. “The Electoral Commission does not hire or fire commissioners. The process is in the office of the Chief Justice,” said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela. South Africans took to X to join the call for Love’s arrest.

“Arrest a known election fraudster, Janet Love, now. This is not DRC; we will not let her steal the choices of the people for her favourite candidates. IEC has failed many South Africans; stealing votes is fraud,” wrote Prof Moya. “CIA operation,” wrote Track Minded. “She rigged votes in DRC; she must v%€*^?. The counted votes don't add up at all. She must v&^*< Janet Love,” wrote Engineer Bafana.