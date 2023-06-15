Arrest of taxi patrol squad trio welcomed by Santaco

Johannesburg - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has welcomed the arrest of three taxi association patrol squad members in Centurion found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The men: Lenohang Setenane, 28, Mthozisi Mhlongo, 40, and Jabulani Zondo, 44, alleged members of a taxi association patrol squad in Centurion, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said members of the police’s Taxi Violence Task Team received information about members of a taxi association patrol squad blocking Olievenhoutbosch Road in Centurion on Monday. Masondo said officers were informed that the group was not only blocking the road, but also had unlicensed firearms in their possession. Upon arrival, he said the members requested backup from the Highway Patrol Unit, and they proceeded to the scene where the men were intercepted.

During the search, police discovered the suspects in possession of three loaded pistols with their serial numbers filed off. A fourth firearm was also found in nearby bushes. Masondo said the men were arrested and charged with illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He said the men are to be profiled, and the firearms taken for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in other criminal activities. To date in Gauteng alone, the police have recovered 52 unlicensed firearms and 610 ammunition rounds during stop-and-search operations at the weekend. “This is a result of our continuing commitment to rid the streets of Gauteng of illegal firearms. The public is encouraged to report anyone known to have an illegal firearm to the police,” Masondo said.