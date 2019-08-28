Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate. Picture Ian Landsberg/African New Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate has been acquitted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for allegedly dragging his former girlfriend along the street in his vehicle. Mafokate was acquitted at the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after a trial which lasted two years.

Mafokate's lawyer, Daniel Nakeng told The Star that the court had reached the conclusion that there was no reason to convict his client as there was no evidence linking him to the allegation that he had dragged Busisiwe 'Cici' Twala.

"The court found that Ms Twala was the aggressor. She was the one holding onto the door. It's not like she was tied to the car and dragged. If she had let go of the door she would have not been injured," Nakeng said.

The muso found himself in hot water when Twala said she had gone to his place on June 1, 2017 to collect her belongings when an argument broke out between the two of them.

She said the argument escalated and Mafokate went to the garage, got into his car with her phone, locked the car and proceeded to drive off.

Twala told the court that she was holding onto the handle of Mafokate's car when he drove off and that he deliberately ignored her screams to give back her phone. She said she was dragged for more than 300m and as a result had to undergo a pelvic replacement operation.

Twala was not in court when the judgment was handed down.

Nakeng said his client as overwhelmed by the judgment.

"After he was acquitted, he sat in the box (dock) for some time; he was relieved. He had thought the trial would drag on longer.

"The allegations had affected him badly. Many people did not want to do business with him due to the allegations. That affected him financially," Nakeng said.

The Star