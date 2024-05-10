Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa accused of jobs for pals scandal

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has been accused of protecting “friends” in the appointment of officials of the National Arts Council (NAC), disregarding the law. President of the South African Roadies Association (SARA) Freddie Nyathela revealed to “The Star” yesterday that Kodwa allegedly unlawfully appointed the NAC leadership by disregarding rule section 4 (2) of the NAC Act 56 of 1997.

The NAC is an arts and culture subsidiary of the South African government, managed in the office of the minister, accumulating millions of rand annually from the ANC’s former spokesperson. Nyathela further accused Kodwa, who is in the ANC national list ahead of the May 29 elections, of protecting senior civil servants in his office. “Council members at the NAC have been illegally appointed because they are the minister’s friends who benefit millions every month.

“He is also protecting senior civil servants who presented dishonest statements to the private office of the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) and the parliamentary portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture, to sabotage youth empowerment and arts development. “The minister has also deliberately ignored the advice of his special adviser as the support for SARA and its unique and dynamic technical ‘live technology’ skills and opportunities for young people. “The minister has deliberately failed to respond to SARA requests for his intervention (starting from 13/03/2023) regarding the abuse of power, maladministration and corruption at the NAC.”

The NAC did not respond to phone calls yesterday. Kodwa’s spokesperson, Litha Mpondwana, told “The Star” that he was at an event but to send detailed questions. He had not come back after “The Star” sent him questions. In an email seen by “The Star”, Nyathela wrote to Kodwa after a phone call reads in part: “Dear Honourable Minister, Zizi Kodwa,

“Thanks for our telephone contact this morning and for forwarding the email address. “The South African Roadies Association (SARA) kindly request for the urgent intervention regarding this unfortunate long-dragging matter – see attachments. “Please note that the National Arts Council of South Africa and its Chairperson Ms Celenhle Dlamini are on a mission to persecute and silence SARA and myself through the courts, for exposing maladministration, corruption, and abuse of power at the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC).

“SARA looks forward to hearing from the Honourable Minister at the earliest convenience of the Honourable Minister. “Please note that SARA will appreciate the urgent and decisive intervention of the Honourable Minister to finally stop the Rot at the National Arts Council of South Africa, for the sake of the African child and those not yet born.” According to reports, Kodwa is facing a R1.6 million bribe allegation that would put him in the political wilderness ahead of the May 29 elections.