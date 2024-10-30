Asad el Malik’s journey: from Hurricane Katrina to finding home in South Africa

The landscape of a life can change in an instant, as Asad el Malik learned in 2005. The American-born author, recognised for his compelling narratives and profound insights, faced the unimaginable when Hurricane Katrina obliterated his home in New Orleans.

In its wake, El Malik lost not just the physical structure of his residence but the essence of belonging nurtured within its walls. Now a South African resident, El Malik is set to share his transformative journey in his forthcoming book, “Find Home Again: My Journey from the United States to South Africa”. The memoir chronicles the author’s experiences following the devastation wrought by Katrina, intertwining personal loss with the larger societal challenges he faced, particularly the pervasive anti-Blackness in America and the impacts of police violence.

Speaking candidly with The Star, El Malik reflects on the chaos that enveloped New Orleans when the hurricane submerged around 80% of the city, claiming 1 392 lives and incurring damages estimated at a staggering $125 billion. “The book was inspired by a reflective moment while sitting in Johannesburg. I realised how far I had come. The book is meant to do more than make the reader feel; it is also meant to make the reader think,” he states. “Find Home Again” is not just a tale of survival; it is a story rich with themes of resilience and renewal. Through his deeply personal storytelling, El Malik delves into the evolving concept of “home”, which he metaphorically describes as “a dancer, a body in motion”. In this exploration, he highlights how the notion of belonging is tied to time, place, and circumstance, culminating in his eventual move to Johannesburg.

The author paints a vivid picture of how South Africa offered him a refuge from the realities that had plagued his life in America. Despite its complex history marked by apartheid and racial divisions, El Malik discovered spaces where Blackness was not only accepted but celebrated. “For the first time, I found myself in spaces where my identity was central, fostering a deep connection with Johannesburg,” he shares. As his narrative intertwines personal loss with broader societal issues, underscoring the universal human desire for belonging and examining the bittersweet experience of rediscovering home in a land miles away from where it once stood.