Ashes found in Bester’s prison cell haunt state

Johannesburg - Batho Mpholo, the father of Katlego Mpholo, wants answers about how the body of his son ended up in cell 35 of Mangaung Prison, where convicted murderer Thabo Bester faked his death. The family also intends to sue the state. “We are going to sue the state. I am receiving calls from top legal teams who are willing to help us,” said Mpholo.

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana, from Dubazana Attorneys, confirmed to The Star that the family could indeed sue the state. Katlego Mpholo was positively identified when DNA from the charred body was matched with that of his mother. Bester was confirmed dead on May 3 last year by the Department of Correctional Services after he escaped from Mangaung Prison, which is run by the G4S private security company.

A broken Mpholo said that his son used to post a lot on social media, but all of a sudden his social media presence disappeared. He added that Katlego had lived with his grandmother in Bloemfontein, so he had called to try to find out about the whereabouts of his son when he stopped posting online. “(She) told me she last saw Katlego a month ago. I advised her to open a missing person’s case.” Mpholo said it felt like the family had failed. “(According) to the information we were getting, he collapsed in town. They found that he did not have enough blood, so he lost his life.

“It is not true. How did Bester get hold of my son’s body if he was in a government mortuary? The mother, grandmother and other family members in Bloemfontein visited several mortuaries to look for him after reporting him missing. There was no sign of him. But why now? Why now,” asked the emotional father. He said that he was going to Bloemfontein today to find answers. “I need full information, and I need the truth and nothing but your truth,” he said. According to the Department of Correctional Services, a post-mortem conducted on the body that had been burnt beyond recognition in cell 35

revealed that it was that of an adult male who had received blunt-force trauma to his head. The post-mortem report further revealed that there were no signs of smoke inhalation in the body, and that the pancreas and spleen were in the early stages of decomposition. The father said the family did not have possession of his son’s remains.

“We don’t know where the body is, but on Monday we are going to the police station to get full details,” he said. Mpholo dismissed reports that Katlego was roaming the streets with Bester and his sweetheart, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. He said that, as of today, the family would be pushing to gain access to the remains of their child. “I hope that by the end of the week at least we will have clarity as to where we are going now,” said Mpholo.

The father said his son was a soccer fanatic. “My son was a fun-loving person, making friends here and there. He has two children, a son and a daughter.” At the weekend, police confirmed that the body was positively identified. “Police can confirm that the charred body found in cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre has been identified following a direct match with the biological mother of the deceased. The family has been notified by the investigating officer,” said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

She said that this was the only information they were releasing at this time. “No further comment will be provided. As difficult as this news is, the SAPS is pleased to bring closure to the family,” Mathe said. Mpholo said that he was hurting inside.