While the case against right-to-die advocate Professor Sean Davidson on three counts of murder has been settled through a plea bargain, the fight for assisted dying is far from over. Currently, it is illegal for medical professionals to euthanise patients.

The Johannesburg High Court will soon hear a case by two terminally ill patients who want to exercise the right to be euthanised.

Last month, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals) at Wits University was admitted as a friend of the court in the case against the Department of Health by two terminally ill patients who want the right to die.

Dr Sue Walter and Dieter Harck first approached the court in 2017, asking that they be allowed to choose to end their lives with the assistance of a willing doctor. The two argue that physician-assisted dying should not be criminalised or treated as unprofessional conduct.

Vuyolethu Mntonintshi from Cals said the Davidson case was important in opening the dialogue around assisted dying.

“It is one of those conversations that have not taken place in South Africa. If it does come before the courts, it will open the public discourse.”

Mntonintshi said it was important for people to have the right to life, but to also die in a dignified manner.

“A physician-assisted death should be part of our laws. It has to form the right to health as well. We are arguing that someone does not necessarily reach a point of torturing themselves, like refusing to take medication or food so that they can die.

“Denying access to assisted dying is an unjustifiable limitation on the right to health. Instead, the law should recognise and respond to the needs of those with a terminal illness who wish to end their suffering, and put in place regulations that ensure vulnerable individuals are protected.”

Mntonintshi said they argued that everyone had to have a good quality of life.

“We understand that this must be done in an ethical manner. If the legislation is to be changed, it has to be done with the assistance of medical practitioners.”

On Wednesday, Davidson, who for the last decade has been advocating for the right of patients to choose when to die, entered into a plea bargain in the Western Cape High Court and was sentenced to three years’ correctional supervision on three counts of murder.

He was also given an eight-year prison sentence that was wholly suspended for five years.

This was not the first time Davidson has been on the wrong side of the law because of assisted dying.

Nine years ago, he was sentenced to five months’ house arrest after he helped his mother, Dr Patricia Ferguson, end her life by crushing a lethal dose of morphine tablets and mixing them with water for her to ingest. Ferguson had been starving herself and begging her son to end her life.

Doctors for Life has labelled Davidson’s sentence as lenient. Doctors for Life chief executive Albie van Heerden said: “We, as doctors, watch that suffering daily with our patients and we’re not untouched by that suffering. But killing is never the option; it’s cheaper, and always quicker, but it’s a dangerous, slippery slope.”