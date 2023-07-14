ATM addresses death threats against its leader

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has addressed the recent death threats received by its leader, Vuyo Zungula. Last week, Zungula revealed that he has been receiving continuous threats against his life due to some of his political positions.

This week, Zungula accused some ANC members of threatening his life due to his utterances on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm scandal and the recent delayed report by acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka on Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Last week, Zungula took to social media and revealed that he had received a life threatening message, saying: ‘’You have dug your own grave, cause you talk too much. We are on you, chief.’’ In a statement issued today (Friday), ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the party was appalled by the threats, which are in contradiction to the country’s democratic dispensation.

‘’We are appalled by how, in a democratic dispensation, there would be this level of intolerance towards leaders who are interested in building an ethical and accountable government for the benefit of the citizens of South Africa.’’ The party has called the latest incidents of threats and intimidation against its leader as “sheer cowardice”, which must be condemned in the strongest terms. They added that these should be frowned upon as they were not democratic. ‘’The ATM wants to place on record that this second wave of death threats targeted at President Vuyo Zungula are not going to alter our steadfast resolve commitment and mandate given to us by the voters of this country.’’

According to Ntshona, the party has since opened a case against those behind the death threats and acts of intimidation on its leader. ‘’The ATM does not take this act of intimidation lightly, and we have opened a second case with the Good-Wood Police Station, with an expectation that this time around, the culprits would be found and they will face the full might of the law. The party added that it would not back down from the fight against the many transgressions and violations of the Constitution, which has characterized recent developments in the country's judiciary following Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling made against both Mkhwebane and former president Jacob Zuma.

‘’If it is our advocacy for the prioritisation of South Africans in all sectors of the economy that has brought us to this point, then let it be, for we are not going to stop. ‘’If it is our constant monitoring of government's responsiveness to the needs of society that has led to these death threats, we say again, let it be, for we are not going to sing a different tune because of these threats. “If it is because of our stand with a Public Protector who has an over 95% case finalisation record and given that office three consecutive clean audits that has delivered us to being hated like this, then let it be, because once again, we are not going to stop.