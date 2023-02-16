ATM calls for portfolio committee to keep tabs on president office’s spending

Johannesburg - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for the establishment of a new portfolio committee to provide oversight for unaccounted-for envoys and spending in the presidency. This is in reaction to the perceived concentration of various portfolios that have recently been housed in the president’s office, including the ministry of women, youth and people with disabilities, state security, and now the recently announced ministry of electricity.

The ATM says the expansion of the presidency in recent years has brought with it extended functions and responsibilities that have not been accounted for, because there is no portfolio committee in this regard, resulting in a bloated cabinet. In 2018, the Democratic Alliance slammed Jacob Zuma for having a bloated cabinet and urged his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider trimming it down to a manageable size. At the time, South Africa had 35 ministers and 37 deputy ministers, at a cost of more than R720 million a year. In a media statement on Wednesday, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said the presidency, which houses the president and the deputy president, is, in the eyes of the country’s constitution, a unique institution for public service.

"Over and above this bloated presidency, there are other functions and activities in the presidency that have no natural fit with any of the listed portfolios above. Those activities report directly to the president, and there is currently no parliamentary committee that exercises oversight over those ad hoc units, including infrastructure, investments, and various envoys (political and economic), to name but a few. Those loosely arranged activities under the sole leadership of the president are not even audited by the auditor general and thus even escape the scrutiny of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa)," Zungula said. The ATM says the budget has skyrocketed as a result of the additional ministry and portfolio under the president’s office, adding that Ramaphosa himself has become the executive authority of units that are spending millions every year with no accountability to parliament. "It is against this background that the ATM is requesting the speaker to set up a portfolio committee that will specifically exercise oversight over all the units and activities that do not find expression in the current portfolios and thus are falling through the cracks in terms of being held accountable for spending millions of tax payers' money," Zungula said.