ATM calls for SA to be given space to make own determination over ICC’s Putin warrant

Johannesburg - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for South Africa to be given space to determine its stance on the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s reported warrant of arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comes after the Democratic Alliance called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrest Putin should he step into the country for the BRICS Summit later this year.

The 15th BRICS summit is set to take place in Durban in late August amid calls for Putin to be arrested and charged with war crimes. The DA spokesperson for international relations and cooperation, Darren Bergman, said the unfounded criticism of the International Criminal Court by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, had proven that the ANC government has no intention to act on the warrant of arrest issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin by the ICC. “The DA is now calling on the President and Chief Prosecutor of the ICC to consider triggering a United Nations Security Council resolution that will compel the ANC government to honour its obligations under article 86 of the Rome Statute. If the ANC government fails to act, the resolutions should give the ICC authority to use third parties to effect an arrest warrant on Putin should he set foot on South African soil,” Bergman said on Sunday.

On Tuesday, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said the country should not be pressured into acting against the Russian president. “The ATM is of the view that though there's an issued warrant of arrest for President Putin by the ICC that is soliciting action from the South African authorities; but, it is important to note that South Africa is a Sovereign State and must be allowed to make its determination on the matter." He said South African courts should also be allowed to do their work in determining whether this warrant should be domesticated.