ATM calls for safer play spaces after tragic drowning of young boys in Thabong

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has urgently called on the Free State government and the Municipality of Matjabheng to prioritise the safety of play areas for children, in light of a heartbreaking tragedy that unfolded in Thabong, Welkom. The community is reeling after the drowning of two young boys, aged 10 and 11, in an open excavation site over the weekend.

According to Free State police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng, the incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon around 15:45, saw four boys walking near a flooded road. Tragically, two of the boys slipped and fell into a water-filled pit at a construction site near Setshabelo School. While the surviving boys raced home to alert their families, emergency rescue attempts were in vain, and both children were later certified dead upon arrival of Emergency Medical Services (EMS). “This unfortunate incident leaves the community in shock and raises serious concerns about safety protocols at construction sites,” stated the police. The excavation site, reported to be approximately four metres deep and associated with new underground sewage works, has not been properly secured, prompting further questions regarding oversight and safety measures.

In the wake of the tragedy, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Jodina, expressed her condolences during a briefing in Turbine Hall. She cautioned contractors about the necessity of maintaining safety standards, specifically addressing the issue of unattended open holes that pose a danger to children. “It is imperative that safety measures are adhered to avoid such avoidable tragedies," she insisted. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula visited the bereaved families and the site, voicing his sorrow over the boys’ untimely deaths. Zungula conveyed the pain of parents who lost innocent lives chasing simple childhood joys, affirming the need for systemic changes to ensure safety at construction sites. "It’s unacceptable that such hazards go unguarded; the barriers at the site were merely flimsy mesh that could easily be breached, highlighting negligence on the part of the authorities," he stated.