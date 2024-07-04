ATM calls on new Home Affairs minister to prioritise jobs for locals

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), has slammed newly-appointed Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and his party, the DA, over his decision to extend the temporary concession for foreign nationals. This comes after Schreiber extended temporary concessions for foreign nationals who are awaiting the outcomes of their visa, waiver and appeal applications.

“The decision to avert adverse consequences for applicants who seek to obtain lawful visas in order to contribute to South Africa, either through their skills or as tourists, signals the minister's commitment to improving the visa system to make South Africa a more diverse and attractive destination for international investment, tourism and job creation,” the Department of Home Affairs said on Wednesday. The ATM, which has in the past called on the government to prioritise employment of South Africans, has called out Schreiber for his lack of patriotism. “The ATM notes with grave concern the recent announcement by Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber, extending the temporary concession for foreign nationals awaiting visa, waiver, and appeals outcomes. This decision demonstrates a blatant disregard for the well-being and economic prospects of South Africans,” said ATM leader Vuyo Zungula in a statement.

According to the ATM, this decision is tantamount to opening the country’s borders to all and sundry. “Minister Schreiber’s policy not only opens our borders but also undermines the efforts of skilled South African workers. This concession allows an influx of foreign nationals competing for limited job opportunities while our unemployment rates remain alarmingly high. “With our unemployment being one of the highest, the most pressing issues facing our country, it is the imperative that we prioritise South African workers. This policy neglects the need to protect local jobs.

“Moreover, the ATM is deeply concerned that the minister's decision will escalate issues caused by the influx of wealthy foreigners, particularly in Cape Town, who drive up property values and make housing increasingly inaccessible for locals,” he said. The party called on Schreiber to reverse his decision as the skills brought by foreign nationals hardly guaranteed the transfer of scarce skills. “While we acknowledge the value of skills programme, we emphasise that any foreigner with critical skills should transfer those skills to locals within a specified time frame. Permanent contracts for foreign nationals should not be the norm,” said Zungula.