ATM develops process to include young people in decision making in upcoming elections

In an attempt to lure young voters, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it will create meaningful opportunities where young people will be participating in decision-making processes within the party’s ranks, party president Vuyo Zungula told The Star on Tuesday. Zungula said this was his party’s way of dealing with the voter apathy among many young people in the country.

He said the organisation recognised the significance of young people in shaping the future of our nation, and that the ATM was committed to actively involve them in the political process. The party leader said they developed policies that address the challenges faced by young people, such as unemployment, access to education and affordable housing, the prioritisation of the employment of environmental health practitioners, and the protection of freelance artists from exploitation. Zungula said that can be achieved by utilising innovative communication strategies that will reach and engage with young voters through social media, youth-oriented events and community outreach programmes.

“The president of the party is on a nationwide campaign to engage young people and involve them in governance matters. Voter apathy among young voters is a concerning issue, and our organization is committed to addressing it head-on. To tackle this challenge, we have developed proactive measures aimed at encouraging youth participation in the electoral process: 1. Conducting voter education campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of voting and the impact it has on shaping the future of our country.

2. Engaging directly with young voters through targeted outreach efforts, including door-to-door campaigns, voter registration drives, and interactive workshops. 3. Collaborating with schools, universities, and youth organizations the African Transformation Students Movement (ATSM) to integrate civic education and voter registration initiatives into their programs. 4. Empowering young leaders to serve as ambassadors for voter participation and mobilize their peers to exercise their democratic rights.

5. Continuously listening to the concerns and feedback of young voters and adapting our strategies accordingly to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are addressed. “Additionally, we have recently launched the Youth League of the ATM to accelerate campaign efforts among the youth. Furthermore, our student movement within the party was launched in 2019 and has experienced significant growth since its inception, with numbers steadily increasing,” he added. Zungula said this indicated a positive trend in youth engagement, and that the ATM was pleased with the response and involvement it has seen thus far.