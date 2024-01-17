ATM undeterred despite second attack on head offices within days

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has vowed to remain unshaken in its bid to stand for the people of South Africa, despite a second attack on the party’s head offices in Mthata within a span of days. The party’s spokesperson, Zama Ntshona, said their head offices had its electric fence and alarm system disabled, with criminals stealing six laptops, along with documents, hard-drives, as well as other essential information.

Ntshona said in what appeared to have been a deliberate act of desecration, their files and diaries were also scattered around the office. The spokesperson said the party had subsequently opened a case with the police in Mthata following the break-in. He stressed, however, that they did not believe the burglary was coincidental.

“The theft of critical documents, hard drives, laptops, and other essential information is not merely a burglary; it is indicative of more sinister motives at play. “We caution those responsible that such actions will not deter us from our mission to serve the people and uphold their rights. “The fact that the burglars returned for a second time within a span of two days raises serious concerns and suggests a deliberate and targeted effort to obtain specific information or devices, which, fortunately, were not found.

“This calculated act is particularly sinister given the upcoming election year, reinforcing the urgency for a thorough investigation into the motives behind these criminal actions,” Ntshona stressed. Despite the repeated attacks, Ntshona said the ATM remained unshaken in its commitment to the principles of democracy and the pursuit of a corruption-free society. “We call on law enforcement agencies to expedite their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and assure the public that we will not be deterred from our mission to serve the people and uphold their democratic rights.

“Hopes, however, remain that the recent attacks will not descend into the worrying state of affairs as witnessed in other African countries during elections and as highlighted by a recent report by the Human Rights Watch (HRW).” The report criticised the southern African region for failing to hold free and fair elections, saying the region did not protect the rights of its citizens. Following the release of the HRW’s 34th edition of the World Report 2024, the organisation’s Africa advocacy director Allan Ngari, had, according to reports, called on country leaders to address the escalating cases of abduction, arbitrary detentions, torture and killings of opposition political activists.