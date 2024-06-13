ATM wants IEC to account for vote-rigging allegations after attempting its deregistration

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), which recently accused the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) of attempting to deregister, it has joined the vote-rigging outcry first raised by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and 26 other political parties during the recent elections. On Wednesday, ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula confirmed that the party had filed papers with the Electoral Court to ensure that electoral integrity and justice was achieved following the IECs recent attempts to allegedly tamper with its registration as well as alleged recent electoral irregularities witnessed in the recent elections of May 29.

“The ATM has taken a decisive step towards ensuring electoral integrity and justice by filing papers with the Electoral Court, calling for the court’s due consideration into allegations of misconduct against the chairperson of the IEC,” Zungula said in a statement. He said the party had instructed its legal team to put forward strong arguments after the allegations made by former ANC researcher Winston Erasmus who alleged that the IEC and ANC had attempted to get his party deregistered. Last year, “The Star” reported that Richard Dyantyi was involved in a secret plot to get the ATM deregistered as a political party with the IEC.

Zungula said the party was prepared to fight the matter at the Electoral Court after last year's allegations made by Erasmus. "We outlined how the IEC chairperson allegedly conspired with the ruling party to undermine ATM's participation in the democratic process, including attempts to deregister the party and manipulate election outcomes," reads the statement. "Incorporating the compelling allegations put forth by Advocate Winston Erasmus, a former ANC researcher in the Western Cape