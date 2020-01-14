Johannesburg - The family of a businessman accused of choking his wife into a coma claims his children are struggling to deal with his imprisonment.
Matome Jonas Dikgale was arrested last year for breaking a restraining order against him and strangling his wife Nthabiseng, which landed her in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Dikgale has been in custody for nearly five months and was due to hear a verdict on his bail application on Monday in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, Ekurhuleni. The case was postponed because his lawyer was not present.
The 42-year-old owner of Lemmon Peel, a communications and marketing solutions company, is facing six charges of violence.
A case of attempted murder was withdrawn.