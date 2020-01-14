Attempted murder accused man's family says children aren't coping









Picture: succo/Pixabay Johannesburg - The family of a businessman accused of choking his wife into a coma claims his children are struggling to deal with his imprisonment. Matome Jonas Dikgale was arrested last year for breaking a restraining order against him and strangling his wife Nthabiseng, which landed her in the hospital's intensive care unit. Dikgale has been in custody for nearly five months and was due to hear a verdict on his bail application on Monday in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, Ekurhuleni. The case was postponed because his lawyer was not present. The 42-year-old owner of Lemmon Peel, a communications and marketing solutions company, is facing six charges of violence. A case of attempted murder was withdrawn.

It is believed he sneaked into Nthabiseng's home at Meyersdal, Alberton, where he attacked her.

The couple is in the middle of finalising their divorce and Nthabiseng had moved out of their marital home.

Outside the courtroom Nthabiseng's sister, Monica Sitai, said his two daughters aged 6 and 10 were struggling without their father.

“The children are not coping. They are going to a psychologist, and the older child cannot even sleep,” Sitai said.

Her sister was also struggling to adjust to life after the attack, she said.

“She is stressed, worried and just wants to know what is going to happen with the case,” Sitai said about Nthabiseng who was not present at the court hearing.

Sitai said the family was worried about the constant postponements of the case.

The family was supported by a group of protesters wearing T-shirts written “No to bail, no to violence against women” and a few ANC members.

The case will be back in court later this week.

The Star