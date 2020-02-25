Aus Tebza ready to impress at First SunDaze









Aus Tebza is on the line up for the second edition of Daze House's Sunday sessions First SunDaze this weekend. File Picture: Nhlanhla Philips Aus Tebza might have started on a slump last year but things picked up for her, so much so that this year started off on a high note. The bass guitarist, singer, arranger and session musician is releasing her second album this year. “In the beginning of 2019, I wasn't sure what I was doing. I even thought I would stop playing music. But the family I have kept encouraging me to hold on and things started to pick up.” She started to book at huge festivals such as the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz and travelled overseas on a month-long tour to Italy. “Towards the end of the year, things really started to pick up. I got more encouraged to even put the album together. Things started to change and it ended well because I did not give in.

"When you have the right support system it keeps getting better and better.”

Aus Tebza, whose real name is Tebogo Sedumedi, will also be performing at the second edition of new boutique hotel Daze House’s Sunday events.

“I love that lifestyle of people taking it easy on a Sunday and incorporating music to that, bringing back the live music into people’s social lives is important.

“In Joburg, especially, venues are limited where we get to experience live music so this is a fresh concept, in addition to the chef that will be preparing exciting food. It's also a platform to connect with people.”

At this event, she will perform some of the music on her second album.

“I will be debuting the album Motheo. It’s going to be an experience of nostalgia for everyone. For me, it was an emotional experience recording this, crying in the middle of songs.

"I am putting together an album that will help people to remember the good music we used to create. And the good memories.”

Sedumedi said South Africans are going through so much.

“From just watching the news you wonder what is going on. The album will take people on this journey of finding that good element of being human.”

She aims to have the album ready for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

While on a high, Sedumedi wants to make sure this year continues on an upward trajectory.

“I am recording a big project with various artists from all over the world. We are in studio right now and it will tour around the world and later this year showcase at the Market Theatre,” she added.

Daze House’s First SunDaze event at the weekend will see intimate live performances featuring Langa Mavuso, Spha Mdlalose, Zano, Thato Jessica and Vivacious DJ alongside Aus Tebza.

The hotel, based in Observatory, is aimed at becoming a community-based organisation that focuses on events, promotions and providing unique experiences to its clientele.

“There was a gap in the market. Joburg, especially on the weekend, has a lot of high turn-up spots. I wanted to create something that was a nice vibe that you could come to and not feel like you are hung over; be able to enjoy and say you had a good time,” said founder Gabriel Leavell.

"We tried to curate it (events) with a certain type of interesting dialogue.

"It won't just be concerts, we have a lot of events planned, the goal is to grow the brand into a full lifestyle brand,” Leavell said.