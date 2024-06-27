Author inspires readers to take bold steps towards lasting financial prosperity

Author Wendy Selebi shares crucial financial insights in her new book titled “I wish someone had told me”, which illuminates the importance of understanding your money beliefs and behaviours. Armed with this knowledge, Selebi states that the book teaches financial success by defining vision, purpose, and “why”, and helps navigate budgeting and investing with confidence and prudence.

With a distinguished 37-year career in retail banking, she is an accomplished banking expert who most recently served as Nedbank’s Executive for Financial Wellness. Among her major contributions are leading the charge in establishing the Consumer Financial Education programme in both rural and urban areas and helping to develop the financial education curriculum required by the Financial Sector Charter. The dynamic speaker, mentor, coach, facilitator, and host of her own financial education podcast, “Let’s Talk Money with Wendy Selebi,” hosted on YouTube, shares details with The Star.

How did the idea for the book come about? Money is a subject that makes most of us uncomfortable. I wanted to share my money story so that the reader could realise that they are not alone. I made many money mistakes despite working in banking for 37 years. I wanted the readers to understand that financial literacy is a critical skill we all need to use our limited resources effectively. Which crucial themes do you hope readers will focus on after reading the book?

Financial vision, purpose, and goal-setting are the foundational principles of wealth creation, growth, and protection. A budget serves as the cornerstone of wealth creation, while prudent implementation of a spending plan, including effective credit management, helps avoid the debt trap. By adhering to these foundational principles, achieving financial freedom and wellness is possible. From your experience bringing this book to life, what stand-out moments would you mention? My late dad used to speak positive words about my life, amplifying my achievements and planting seeds of success in my heart. While writing the book, I could hear his voice of encouragement, reassuring me that I was on the right track. My advice to parents is to speak life.

As an author, what has been your main source of motivation? My motivation is to share the financial wisdom I have amassed over the years with those who have been financially excluded. Working in deep rural communities, teaching basic financial skills brought immense joy. Seeing these differences in the eyes of the communities and their newfound understanding of the possibilities of achieving wealth has been my main inspiration. Why should people buy the book?