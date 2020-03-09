Authorities rushing to ascertain if other Italy travellers have Coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

With the confirmation of the third patient with Covid-19 virus in South Africa, the Health Department is waiting to ascertain whether six other people who recently travelled to Italy have the disease. On Sunday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the wife of the man who tested positive last week has also tested in the affirmative. Their two young children have tested negative for the virus. While this is the case, the children will continue being placed in isolation as a precautionary measure until their parents test negative. “At that point, they will also be tested to ensure that they remain negative. Until then they will be regarded as potentially infected. This means they will continue not to attend school. This is to curb the risk of spreading it to other children and teachers,” Mkhize said, adding that the the husband was recovering well. The wife, according to the department, did not have any symptoms but still tested positive for the virus. Last week, a man, 39, was the first person to test positive for the respiratory condition that originated in Wuhan, China. On Saturday, the minister announced that another member of the tour group to Italy, and who lives in Gauteng, also tested positive.

Mkhize confirmed that after the first patient tested positive, they were able to trace all the people who travelled to Italy. Only one of them is not back home yet. Now the department is waiting for the test results of six members of the group in the next 48 hours.

Mkhize called for calm as the government has the situation under control.

“Of the 80000 who were diagnosed in China, almost 77000 are alive. The ones who passed away were in the early days when we didn’t know how to deal with it,” Mkhize said, adding that more people have recovered.

The SA Revenue Service has also announced it is taking precautions against the virus at border posts.

“Customs officials will be supported by health officials who will screen travellers entering South Africa. Our officials are also in contact with customs authorities from neighbouring states to share information regarding the Covid-19 outbreak and steps to mitigate the risk of infection.

“I call on all taxpayers and traders to take note of the information available to take steps to protect their health and well being. Our core message to our employees, as well as taxpayers, traders and travellers is to not panic, but to practise self-care and consideration to others,” Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said.

Wits University has announced it will be deactivating the biometric system in light of the disease.