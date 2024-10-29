Aviwe Ntenetyi: a beacon of body positivity in Miss Teenager South Africa 2024

Aviwe Ntenetyi, a spirited 17-year-old from Sterkspruit, is fast becoming a name to watch in the beauty pageant arena as she prepares to compete for the title of Miss Teenager South Africa 2024. But this journey goes beyond the glitter and glamour; it embodies a powerful message of empowerment, self-acceptance, and the celebration of individuality.

Born and raised in the quaint town of Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, Ntenetyi is determined to represent her community with pride. “Where you come from does not define who you are and your dreams. Have self-confidence and believe that you will achieve greater things in life,” she said. Her passion for authenticity shines through as she challenges conventional standards of beauty.

Her presence in the competition aims to create ripples of change and encourage young girls to love themselves unapologetically. As an advocate for body positivity, Ntenetyi said she entered the pageant as a proud plus-size advocate. “I want to demonstrate that you don’t need to conform to specific beauty standards to participate in a pageant. I want to inspire young girls to love themselves, regardless of their shape or size,” she added.

This body positivity campaign resonates deeply, especially in a society often fixated on narrow definitions of beauty. Describing herself as methodical and motivated, Ntenetyi has an unwavering commitment to both her studies and her extracurricular interests. She actively participates in her school’s media team, where her analytical skills come to the fore through event coverage and reporting for the school gazette.

Furthermore, her talents extend to both music and sports; an accomplished member of the school choir, she has honed her teamwork abilities, and as a netball player, she has embraced the virtues of resilience and strategic thinking. With dreams of pursuing a degree in Psychology and stepping into the world of modelling, Ntenetyi sees her involvement in Miss Teenager South Africa as a vital stepping stone. “Becoming Miss Teenager South Africa 2024 will broaden my reach and help me achieve my goals,” she shares.

This ambition complements her vision of ensuring mental well-being within her community. As the founder of the AN (Aviwe Ntenetyi) Foundation, her mission transcends personal aspirations, she is dedicated to uplifting communities, raising awareness of youth issues, and fostering a culture of love and acceptance. “My participation in the Miss Teenager South Africa pageant recognises my leadership, talent, and dedication to social causes,” she said, highlighting the platform’s potential to make a significant impact.

Drawing inspiration from Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa 2019, Ntenetyi believes her journey is a testament to the belief that greatness can emanate from small towns. “I want to leverage social media to raise awareness about body positivity, discuss current affairs affecting youth, and engage in community service,” she said. As she embarks on this transformative journey, her message is clear: “Integrity, honesty, and authenticity are essential values for young people to develop. Be true to yourself, stand for what you want, and never compromise your values.