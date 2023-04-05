Avoid bad debt this long weekend as interest rates soar

Johannesburg - South African families have been urged to take extra caution when piling on unnecessary debt over the long weekend. This warning comes as the recent interest rate hike brought rates to a 14-year high of 11.25%.

“As we celebrate Family Day, let’s take the time to have important conversations with our children about money and financial habits,” said Charnel Collins, CEO at National Debt Advisors. “The increase in interest rates on an already indebted nation is devastating.” Collins explained that it will impact the overall financial well-being of consumers and all types of debt, from credit card repayments to the repayment of a home loan.

“As an example, in April 2022, consumers with a R1 500 000 bond over 25 years were paying R11 330 per month — no deposit was given. As of April 2023, they can now expect to pay close to R3 644 more, bringing their monthly instalments up to R14 974,” she said. Collins further pointed out that South Africa’s inflation rate also recently rose to 7% for the first time in four months, “which will now see consumers having to shell out more for an average basket of goods — causing a knock-on effect for their pockets”. She said that while interest rates and the cost of goods are not things South Africans can change, their financial decisions are largely within their control.

“Teaching children how to save and build good financial habits from an early age and demonstrating these within the household are critical — especially in tough times. By passing on good money habits to our children, we can help them avoid the pitfalls of debt and build a financially secure future,” said Collins. Balancing money and family life can be a challenge, but it’s not impossible. Collins highlights key money habits parents should pass on to their children to safeguard their financial future: Saving:

Giving: “Setting boundaries around spending, avoiding unnecessary debt, and practising financial self-discipline can all contribute to a healthy financial situation and a happy family life,” said Collins.