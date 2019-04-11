Avukile Jeke with his family after graduation at the Nelson Mandela University.

Just over a year ago - fresh into his honours course and with a newly obtained postgraduate certificate in education - he threw in the towel because of what he described as a “very difficult” undergraduate experience. The plan? To pursue an opportunity to fulfil his lifelong dream of teaching and exposing his pupils, particularly the differently abled, to the array of opportunities that have seen him continuously climb to greater heights.

When that did not pan out, Mount Frere-born Avukile Jeke “conceded defeat”, resumed his studies and soldiered on.

This week, as he crossed the stage at the Nelson Mandela University South Campus Indoor Sports Centre to rapturous applause and ululation and a standing ovation both on and off the stage, Jeke found himself thankful for what had at the time seemed like a major obstacle.

“The journey was so difficult during my undergraduate experience, I decided to quit and look for an alternative path to follow,” he said.

“As a result, I started looking for a job to compensate for the lost academic year because I believed I would never manage my studies.

“Fortunately, I found a job. The unfortunate part, however, was the lack of funds to transport me to and from the workplace.”

“I did some introspection and realised that this was a sign I needed to pursue my studies and get yet another qualification.”

Jeke was born partially blind and gradually lost his sight completely. He was part of the group of students initially not admitted to the university due to a lack of adequate faculties to accommodate completely blind students.

The university’s Universal Accessibility and Disability Services unit has since vastly improved its facilities, having worked closely with organisations working with the blind in developing comprehensive support for the students.

Since beginning his studies at the university in 2014, Jeke - a first generation graduate - has made it his mission to excel in all that he does.

He was one of 15 bachelor of arts honours in Xhosa graduates obtaining the degree cum laude alongside six others.

He said he pursued the degree because he wanted to teach the language as a means to preserve it in its purest form.

“It pains me that our mother tongue is dying. People speak it, but not in its purest form. This concerns me because it is a fundamental aspect of who someone is. If you lose that, you also lose your identity,” he said.

He obtained a general BA undergraduate degree in 2016 and went on to acquire a postgraduate certificate in education the following year, both cum laude, as he wanted to heed a calling to teach disabled children and contribute to bettering their lives.