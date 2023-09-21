Award-winning Trevor Stuurman revives ‘Sunday Best’

Johannesburg - Award-winning contemporary multimedia visual artist Trevor Stuurman presents a month-long exhibition titled Home Away From Home that opened on September 8 and closes on October 9. The bespoke experience themed Sunday Best by the formidable Stuurman makes a return this coming Heritage Day at the Manor Project Space at Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

This exhibition follows the success of his solo exhibition titled A Place Called Home, curated by art curator Botho Project Space, which happened last year. The exhibition showcases a diverse ensemble of artists, including Bambolwami Sibiya, Blessing Rooi, Bonolo Kavula, Esther Mahlangu, Katlego Tlabela, Lulama Wolf, Minenkulu Ngoyi, Mmangaliso Nzuza, Nelson Makamo, Nthabi Kekana, Sam Legodi, Simphiwe Ndzube, Sindiso Nyoni, and Siphesihle Ntsungwana, alongside Stuurman's captivating photographic works. Together, they breathe life into the theme of “home” through various creative lenses.

Speaking about the exhibition, Stuurman said: "The curated experience is a combination of art, music, and food that will include a luxurious dining experience by chef Mo Moseneke, paired with The Muffinz, Muneyi, Jimm, and Tonic for a musical experience to serenade guests. Attendees are invited to come dressed in their Sunday best, gather around the table with their loved ones, and enjoy amazing conversation, food, and music. "This is a presentation of home, but in a different light. It's quite personal for me to let people into my own space in this way, but as we bring The Manor to life, I want to create a physical manifestation of the stories and people in The Manor's universe and the way it could one day look," he said. The Manor, founded and curated by Stuurman, is a dynamic platform dedicated to showcasing Africa's most compelling narratives. Through multimedia storytelling and immersive experiences, The Manor invites audiences to explore, celebrate, and engage with the rich tapestry of African culture and creativity.

In addition to the exhibition, The Manor, in partnership with MINI and Inverroche, is excited to celebrate Heritage Day with the highly anticipated return of the Sunday Best bespoke brunch experience. This year, MINI also marks 21 years since it made a home for the car brand in South Africa — a milestone that reflects MINI's enduring commitment to the South African automotive landscape and its unwavering dedication to providing innovative, stylish, and iconic vehicles to drivers across the nation. Guests are encouraged to bring along their appetites for Chef Mo’s luxury dining experience and Inverroche’s unique range of gin offerings for a taste of conscious luxury.