Awards shine light on vibrant youth brand talent

Johannesburg - The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (Yobas) have announced Standard Bank as the headline partner for the second annual edition of the Top 16 Yobas. The coveted awards will be presented on June 14 and 15. The event will be preceded by a two-day festival that will showcase the most youth-owned brands.

Through the partnership between Standard Bank and the Yobas, the platform hopes to shine a light on the strides the youth are making in South Africa. The partnership is focused on empowering and assisting South African youth in building their businesses because they play a significant role in economic growth and putting Africa on the global map. Pat Mahlangu, founder and CEO of Yobas, said: “The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are an essential platform in today’s South Africa as they celebrate entrepreneurship, particularly given the limited employment opportunities face in the marketplace.

“These awards are for the ones who worked tirelessly at their craft and stopped at nothing to grow their brand to what it is today. “We are delighted to have Standard Bank as the headline partner for this year’s awards contributing to the gold standard of youth excellence.” Global marketing head for Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank, Lindy-Lou Alexander, said: “We’re honoured to support the entrepreneurial energy and drive that is inherently present in the next generation of business leaders as the Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards’ headline sponsor.