Ayanda Ncwane bags a ‘drama queen’ nomination at Feather Awards

Ayanda Ncwane, a reality television personality and businesswoman, has been nominated for the highly anticipated Feather Awards in the “Drama Queen” category. Ncwane will be facing off with Lebo M and Joku at the awards set to take place on November 9 at the Market Theatre in Joburg.

The “Real Housewives of Durban” star made headlines in June after speaking out about her near-death experience. She said she recalled the time she came “face to face with death” in an announcement on her YouTube channel, which inspired her to embrace her “calling” from God. She took her followers to the month of April, where she found herself in the hospital, further sharing details about her spiritual realm ordeal.

“On the 19th of April 2023, I found myself in the hospital. In the early hours of that day, it was 2am, and I had an encounter in the spirit realm – a giant being came over towards my bed. It pressed me and whispered in my ears, I’m going to collect your soul; you’re dying today,” said Ncwane. “You cannot explain that feeling unless you go through it. Research says it’s a near-death experience. I saw myself standing next to myself, and that’s when I realised that this was it. “And the spirit kept saying, ‘We’re here to fetch you. You’re dying today’,” said Ncwane.

The awards celebrate the unique tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community and honour those who have made a significant impact in the realms of entertainment. The 15th Annual Feathers Awards are produced in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation. Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, spoke about the prestigious reveal that they continue their work in the community at large to educate and sensitise, culminating in this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond.