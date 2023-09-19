Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town returns to ‘rightful owners’ and reopens this Friday

Johannesburg - After months of being at the centre of attention coupled with legal spats, luxury entertainment establishment Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town has returned to its “rightful owners”, the family of the late DJ Sumbody. Ayepyep became widely popular because of its co-founder, the late Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, who was killed last year.

This followed the sale of the DJ’s former business partner, Kagiso Setsetse’s, stake in the business, marking a significant step towards restoring the establishment to its former glory. Owing to the highly publicised dispute, the establishment that was forced to shut its doors will open on Friday, featuring weekend performances by Vetkoek vs Mahoota, Ms Cosmo, Kyeezi, Murumba Pitch and more. Koketso Sefoka, the Sefoka family’s spokesperson, commented about the outcome, saying that Ayepyep was a tribute to DJ Sumbody.

The Sefoka family have now secured a 50% ownership stake in Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town. “Preserving our brother’s legacy has been at the heart of our relentless pursuit of justice,” Koketso said. “Ayepyep isn’t just a venue; it’s a living tribute to his passion, creativity and dedication to the vibrant culture of Cape Town’s social scene.

“As Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town returns to our family after a lengthy battle, we’re inviting patrons to join us in honouring and celebrating my brother’s vision and legacy.” The Sefoka family extended their gratitude to all the patrons of the establishment and supporters who have stood by the family in challenging times. DJ Sumbody was confirmed to have died on November 20, 2022, in a hail of bullets in Woodmead.