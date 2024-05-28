Azapo urges South Africans to vote for their change

With less than 24 hours left before the elections tomorrow, one of the country’s oldest liberation movements, the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) has called on all registered South Africans to go out and vote. Spokesperson for the party, Jabu Rakwena, has urged even the despondent and the disgruntled of voters to cast their mark on the ballot.

“As we approach the elections on the 29th May there are those who are despondent and have given up on the electoral process. They are convinced that all politicians are the same. Indeed all politicians are the same. For them electoral politics is a career, an opportunity to elevate oneself whilst claiming to help the poor. This country needs revolutionary activists more than politicians. How does one differentiate between politicians and revolutionary activists? Track record and actions speak louder than words,” he said. In spite of reported incidents of tempering with voter material against the IEC, Rakwena said Azapo was inspired by the mood of voters as the country heads into one of the country’s biggest election seasons since the 1994 elections that ushered the country’s democracy. “Azapo remains enthusiastic about the mood of the voters and calls upon every registered voter to go out on the 29 May and vote. The legitimacy of these elections will be confirmed by, among others, the overwhelming huge turn-out. This will truly endorse the will of the people. Azapo also urges those who have not cast their votes in the last 30 years, while registered, to rather than boycott the elections – exercise their power to effect change,” Rakwena said.