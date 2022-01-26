Azola’s show is all love connection

It goes down in the DMs for the singles on Twitter every Sunday as many join the #UmjoloWithAzola Twitter space to find love. Umjolo with Azola love movement is aimed to help people find love from all parts of South Africa and was found in 2018 by Avance media nominee, 2019 for young influential South African, Azola Mlota.

Mlota, who hails from Cape Town, said he fell in love with social media over the years and saw the opportunity to use the space to assist singles in finding love. “We live in a world where social media and digital media is the new normal. I was reluctant at first to start the movement but once I saw read the testimonies about lovers who met through a hashtag get engaged, it motivated me to carry on,” said Mlota. He added that the space was for everyone to use even the LGBTQIA+ community.

The hashtag has since shown a 90% success rate of finding love. Mlota and has team has made it a duty to follow up on user to avoid kidnapping and any form of gender-based violence. A few weeks ago, the space hosted more than 500 listeners with special guests such as SA’s actor Dumisani Mbebe and well-known producer Mpho Polo. Mlota said as much as he assists in following up with the legitimacy of those who direct message (DM) other singles but is not involved in these messages.