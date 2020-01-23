Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha to lay their lives bare in aTV doccie









Babes and Mampintsha. Picture: Instagram Controversial celebrity couple and musician Bongekile Simelane “Babes Wodumo” and Mandla Maphumulo “Mampintsha” will lay their lives bare on TV in a Moja Love documentary which premieres tonight. “Impilo is a doccie series that delves into the lives of two famous personalities. “The series shows another side of their lives - giving insight that has never been revealed on any other media platform,” said Lindiwe Mbonambi, head of marketing and PR for Moja Love, a DStv channel. Mbonambi said Moja Love is unapologetic about telling real stories that are a reflection of South African communities. “They are afforded the opportunity to tell the story in their own words and through their lived experiences, hence the word Impilo which means life,” she said.

Jub Jub will host the show which is expected to bring clarity to some of the couple’s controversial moments which include a domestic violence episode that saw them frequenting court and later dropping charges against one another. This was followed by allegations of drug abuse.

“Following the video that went viral, Jub Jub as a friend of the couple, wanted to find out what the real story was.

“The docuseries aims to put clarity on some of the questions and misconceptions that the public has with personalities. They are just like you and me and also face life challenges,” said Mbonambi.

She added that Babes and Mampintsha acknowledged that they have issues and were seeking help.

The show starts on Thursday at 9.30pm and in the first episode, viewers can expect an argument from the couple about infidelity.