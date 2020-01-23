“Impilo is a doccie series that delves into the lives of two famous personalities.
“The series shows another side of their lives - giving insight that has never been revealed on any other media platform,” said Lindiwe Mbonambi, head of marketing and PR for Moja Love, a DStv channel.
Mbonambi said Moja Love is unapologetic about telling real stories that are a reflection of South African communities.
“They are afforded the opportunity to tell the story in their own words and through their lived experiences, hence the word Impilo which means life,” she said.