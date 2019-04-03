File picture: Pixabay

A brutal childhood and subsequent violent romantic relationships formed part of a “neglectful” mother’s mitigation of sentence for causing the death of her defenceless 3-year-old son. Maryke Cloete (not her real name), Baby Daniel’s 30-year-old mother, detailed in a pre-sentencing assessment done on her by a social worker that her exposure to “significantly high levels of instability and conflict” had “greatly influenced” her role as a parent and a romantic partner.

Cloete and her former live-in lover, Timothy Naidoo (not his real name), 38, were convicted in December for the brutal June 2016 death of Baby Daniel.

Naidoo was found guilty of murder and child abuse, while Cloete was convicted on two counts of deliberate child neglect, which Judge Collin Matshitse said caused the death of her son.

Baby Daniel was submerged in boiling hot water, and suffered debilitating burns to 60% of his tiny body.

Expert testimony during the trial showed that, at the time of his death, the little boy had suffered shocking injuries caused by systematic abuse from his parents, including 15 instances of blunt force traumas, a broken elbow and a fractured femur.

Despite her mitigating circumstances, social worker Wezet Botes stressed on Tuesday at the South Gauteng High Court that Cloete should be jailed for causing Baby Daniel’s death because of the mother’s neglect.

“The severity of the neglect of her parental responsibilities towards her child, in the end, created an enabling environment for Pillay to continue the horrendous abuse, which resulted in Daniel’s prolonged suffering and death,” Botes said in her report, which was read out in court.

However, Cloete’s views of Naidoo being abusive towards Baby Daniel were countered by probation officer Yolanda Matshikiza who, in her report, said Cloete had referred to Naidoo as “a loving father”.

Matshikiza also assessed the boy’s mother, who referred to her former lover in glowing terms as a father.

But Matshikiza also said Naidoo should face a lengthy prison term because of the horrific manner in which the boy died.

Details of long-standing substance abuse were also detailed in court yesterday, with hard drugs such as methcathinone (Kat) and binge-drinking being prevalent in Cloete and Naidoo’s relationship.

Judge Matshitse said he would deliver the final sentence on Wednesday.