Johannesburg - A life-term combined with 20 years have been handed to the abusive parents of 3-year-old Baby Daniel, who had a gruesome death after suffering burns on 60% of his body from boiling water. On Wednesday at the South Gauteng High Court, Judge Collin Matshitse said child killer Timothy Naidoo* and neglectful mother Maryke Cloete* "had no regard for life" and carried out "vicious attacks" on the little boy.

This was despite the impassionate pleas for lighter sentences from Mario Coetzee, Cloete's attorney, and Advocate Mpho Nemaunzeni, on behalf of Naidoo.

Cloete, 30, and her former live-in lover Naidoo, 38, were convicted in December for the brutal murder of Baby Daniel in June 2016.

Naidoo was found guilty of murder and child abuse, while Cloete was convicted on two counts of deliberate child neglect, which Judge Collin Matshitse said caused the death of her son.

Judge Matshitse said in his sentencing that he had to weigh three options; the personal circumstances of the accused, the nature of the crime and the interest to the public.

"When this court imposes sentence on you, you will know that it is the will of the people," Judge Matshitse said.

Passing down the hefty sentence, Judge Matshitse alluded to the grotesque abuse Baby Daniel suffered, which a social worker labelled in court on Tuesday as "sadistic".

It emerged during the trial that Daniel, at the time of his death, had a slew of ghastly injuries caused by suspected torture on his body, which included:

· Sustaining at least 15 separate blunt-force injuries ranging from moderate to large force;

· The blunt-force injuries ranged in degrees of age, with several thereof inflicted between 24 and 48 hours prior to the boy’s death; and

· Daniel’s burn wounds were inflicted a minimum of 12 hours prior to his death

Arguing for a merciful sentence, Cloete's attorney Coetzee had stressed that his client was still young with three minor children she had not seen in two years, that the mother had spent over 100 days in jail since her December conviction and that the accused was a first offender who had allegedly endured a traumatic and violent life in childhood and adulthood.

"When she is sentenced, my request would be that (time spent in jail) would be considered and deducted from the sentence.

"She (Cloete) has been sexually assaulted and has been exposed to violence all her life," Coetzee argued.

Advocate Nemaunzeni, on behalf of Naidoo, also asked for leniency, citing Naidoo's "relative" young age as well as those of his surviving three children, the oldest of whom is a 15-year-old girl.

Nemaunzeni had stressed that, should a life sentence be imposed, "this means (Naidoo's) children will only see (him) behind bars".

"The accused's grandchildren will only see the accused behind bars," Nemaunzeni pleaded.

However, Advocate Steve Rubin, the prosecutor, rebuked both lawyers' arguments, emphasising that Baby Daniel's wellbeing was supposed to have been legally taken care of by Cloete and Naidoo.

"Baby Daniel died in what can be called a horrific death. This (death) is far beyond the realms of what we thought human beings are capable of," Rubin said.

Rubin said the argument that the two convicted criminals had young children who would grow up without parents should be rejected.

"It's like a child murdering his parents, but asking for mercy because he is now an orphan," Rubin added.

Judge Matshitse agreed with Rubin, saying there was "no justification to impose a lesser sentence than the prescribed minimum sentence".

Naidoo has two children with Cloete aged 3 and 2, both of whom are subject to a Children's Court custody hearing and have been placed in a child youth centre pending the outcome of the case.

* Not their real names.

